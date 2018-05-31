WWE NXT Star Gets PROGRESS Title Shot, Sheamus & Charlotte Train (Video), Ronda Rousey Vs. Nia Jax

- Sheamus trains with Charlotte Flair in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Ronda Rousey can defeat RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax without the arm bar at Money In the Bank. As of this writing, 61% voted, "Yes. She'll be able to adjust her plan and win the Raw Women's Title." The rest went with, "No. Nia's strength advantage will be too much for Rousey to overcome unless she can lock in the armbar."

- WWE NXT Superstar Steffanie Newell vs. PROGRESS Women's World Champion Jinny has been announced for the PROGRESS Chapter 71 event on Sunday, June 10th in Sheffield, England. The match comes after Jinny recently invited challengers from all over the world for her first title defense. There is some history between the two as Newell wrestled Jinny in her last PROGRESS match before signing with WWE in March 2017. Jinny won that match. Below are tweets from PROGRESS and Newell, along with the challenge: