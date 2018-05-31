Impact: Under Pressure Live Coverage: Pentagon Jr. Vs. Austin Aries, Allie Vs. Su Yung, Brian Cage

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact: Under Pressure on POP, which will begin at 8pm ET! Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage. Below is what's on tap for tonight's show.

THIS THURSDAY - Under Pressure is going to be HUGE as we present a loaded episode of IMPACT!



A World Title classic in the making, a foreboding Last Rites match for the Knockouts Championship, a Knockouts grudge match plus a new X-Division Number One Contender is crowned! pic.twitter.com/xVBO7okHoE — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 28, 2018

- Sonjay Dutt addresses the entire roster about the recent rash of backstage attacks. Dutt says everything is okay and there's no need to panic. One of the wrestlers pipe up that it's only the wrestlers getting taken out, not anyone high up. Petey Williams jumps up to defend Dutt and says if it's someone in this locker room, they need to stop because they will be found.

- We get a quick look at each of tonight's matches featuring Pentagon Jr. defending the Impact World Championship against Austin Aries.

Eli Drake vs. Scott Steiner

