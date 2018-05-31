New Title Match Announced For WWE Money In The Bank

Elias vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins is now official for the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. The WWE website just confirmed the match this evening after a back & forth on Twitter. The match comes after Elias left Rollins laying with a guitar shot on Monday's RAW.
The 2018 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view takes place on June 17th from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. Below is the updated card:
Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match
Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Roode vs. a member of The New Day vs. Samoa Joe
Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match
Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks
Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Title
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Elias vs. Seth Rollins
RAW Women's Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Asuka vs. Carmella
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Bludgeon Brothers
RAW Tag Team Title Match
TBD vs. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy
Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal
Sami Zayn vs. Bobby Lashley