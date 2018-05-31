Title Changes Hands At Tonight's Impact: Under Pressure

Su Yung won the Impact Knockouts Championship against Allie at tonight's Impact: Under Pressure.
This is Yung's first time winning the title. Allie won it back in March against Laurel Van Ness.
Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!
You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below:
.@realsuyung has been sümmoned... #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/ATfkeqm8vo— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) June 1, 2018
Sü has sparked a fire inside @AllieImpact and awoken the Shadow of @WeAreRosemary #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/IcXplOKLOm— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) June 1, 2018
The Bunny has become the Demon! And @AllieImpact is taking the fight to the Ündead Bride! #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/b4fqSMMHAC— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) June 1, 2018
.@AllieImpact channels the spirit of @WeAreRosemary! #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/x8ZiI5PMuB— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) June 1, 2018
.@AllieImpact hits Sü with a Codebreaker! #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/DC4cZLTISy— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) June 1, 2018
.@realsuyung's füry won't be stopped! #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/Ani8Xs1FQq— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) June 1, 2018
The Knockouts Championship belongs to @realsuyung!— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) June 1, 2018
Ashes to ashes, düst to düst... #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/a6w3Cedahk