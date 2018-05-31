WrestlingInc.com

Title Changes Hands At Tonight's Impact: Under Pressure

By Joshua Gagnon | May 31, 2018

Su Yung won the Impact Knockouts Championship against Allie at tonight's Impact: Under Pressure.

This is Yung's first time winning the title. Allie won it back in March against Laurel Van Ness.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below:









