Title Changes Hands At Tonight's Impact: Under Pressure

Su Yung won the Impact Knockouts Championship against Allie at tonight's Impact: Under Pressure.

This is Yung's first time winning the title. Allie won it back in March against Laurel Van Ness.

You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below:

The Bunny has become the Demon! And @AllieImpact is taking the fight to the Ündead Bride! #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/b4fqSMMHAC — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) June 1, 2018