New Number One X Division Contender, Eddie Edwards Gets A Final Match Against Sami Callihan, More

- On tonight's episode of Impact: Under Pressure, Brian Cage defeated Dezmond Xavier to become the new number one X Division contender. He'll now receive a match against the current champion Matt Sydal, when it will be is unknown right now.

- After losing to Caleb Konley and Trevor Lee, LAX will get another shot at them next week.

- Also next week, Eddie Edwards will face Sami Callihan in a no ropes, no referee, no rules match that will take place out in the woods. This will apparently be the final match in their brutal feud. In the video below, Alisha Edwards protested the match, but Edwards says he's going to "murder" Callihan.

