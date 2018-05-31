John Cena Goes On Date With Fans (Video), Elias - Seth Rollins Exchange, RAW Tag Team Battle Royal

- BuzzFeed posted this video of John Cena going on a first date with fans via video.

- WWE posted the following to hype the Tag Team Battle Royal that will take place on Monday's RAW with The B Team and others. The winners will become the new #1 contenders and will go on to face RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy at Money In the Bank.

Who will be next to challenge The Deleters of Worlds? After The B-Team's barbecue devolved into a coleslaw-slinging melee, the frustrated duo approached Raw General Manager Kurt Angle to demand a Raw Tag Team Championship opportunity against "Woken" Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt. However, on the red brand, opportunities are earned, so on Raw in Houston, Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas will be among the participants of a Tag Team Battle Royal, in which the last team standing will be next in line to challenge Hardy & Wyatt for their titles. Regardless of what you think of them, The B-Team have impressed in the ring recently. Could The "B" in B-Team actually stand for "Best" when this match is over? Don't miss any of the action on Monday Night Raw, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

- As noted, Elias vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins is now official for the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. The two RAW Superstars had the following exchange on Twitter right before WWE confirmed the match:

Broken guitars don't get the last word. If Elias wanted to come for the man, he's got a mouth full of canvas coming to him. #FightingChampion #MITB — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 31, 2018