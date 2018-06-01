Cody Rhodes Fires Back At MMA Fighter On Twitter, Naito Talks Jericho, ROH Tickets, NWA - 'All In'

- Above is an NWA video featuring clips of NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champions Nick Aldis and Cody Rhodes. Rhodes talks about how it's been two years since he left WWE and although he enjoyed his time there, he wanted to be himself for a bit. Cody also noted that fans will probably think he's just going for the NWA Championship because his father held it and that he's doing it for Dusty. "I hope they look beyond that, because I'm not just doing it for Dusty. I already do everything for Dusty." We also see clips of their deal where if Cody wins the ROH World Championship at Best in the World then their All In match will be a Title vs. Title match.

- ROH Honor ReUnited is headed back to the UK on August 16 (Edinburgh), August 18 (Doncaster), and August 19 (London). Tickets are on sale now.

- NJPW spoke briefly with IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito on his upcoming match against Chris Jericho at NJPW Dominion on June 9. Naito was asked his thoughts on Jericho and he referred to the past when Jericho wrestle in Japan.

"Nothing, really. I know that he was in the Best of the Super Jr. before," Naito said. "He was in the ring on June 5, 1997 in Budokan, the day I decided to become a pro wrestler. But unfortunately, he wasn't main-eventing, he was knocked out of the tournament already. So, he failed to make any kind of impression on me."

- Former UFC Fighter Phil Baroni commented on Twitter about Cody Rhodes vying for the NWA Championship by writing, "Cody Rhodes sucks, couldn't find anyone more legit than that?" Cody's harsh response can be seen below.

@CodyRhodes SUCKs Couldn't find anyone more legit than that? https://t.co/9pjqskg5AC — phil baroni (@philbaroni) May 31, 2018

You're so sweet Phil. Your like 5yr long MMA to wrestling transition isn't working huh?



A) stop calling George Carrol. He's too afraid to tell you that njpw isn't interested. Nobody is interested.



B) I don't do online angles ya' fly by night human hatrack. Get the f--k out. https://t.co/jSiXqC7fNc — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 31, 2018