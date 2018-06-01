Last July, the Mae Young Classic commenced, and the winner of the women's tournament was crowned in September. In the end, Kairi Sane defeated Shayna Baszler to win the inaugural Mae Young Classic. The tournament was so successful, WWE decided to acquire a few names from the line-up. In fact, the runner-up, Shayna Baszler, is the current NXT Women's Champion.

Although the full list has not been announced yet for 2018, one particular name could be a part of the tournament. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, indie talent Xia Brookside could be a part of the tournament, and may possibly be signed to a WWE contract.

Xia reportedly canceled her summer tour after previously asking for more dates. She did not tell the promotion why she had to cancel the dates, and WWE does not want talent to tell others that they are about to be signed to a contract.

Xia, 19, is the stepdaughter of WWE trainer Robbie Brookside. Although Xia has only been involved in the pro wrestling business for three years, she is a former Women's Champion for International Pro Wrestling: United Kingdom and Pro Wrestling Ulster. Xia credits Joey Ryan as being her "travel buddy," and has wrestled 186 matches in five countries and 10 states. She is currently competing for numerous independent promotions picking up wins over names such as Joey Ryan and Tenille Dashwood (fka Emma), as well as competed against Io Shirai at the Stardom Grows Up Stars 2018 event this past March.

Prior to becoming a WWE trainer, Robbie competed as a pro wrestler for nearly thirty years, competing for promotions such as New Japan Pro Wrestling and various companies in Europe, including Catch Wrestling Association, All Star Wrestling, and the Frontier Wrestling Alliance. Robbie also had a brief stint competing in WCW. He also had appearances as an enhancement talent in the WWE.



Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

