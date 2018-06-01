Former WWE Stars Debuting On 'MLW: Fusion' Tonight, GLOW Star Reveals Dream Match, MLW 'Battle Riot'

- Former WWE stars Jake Hager, f.k.a. Jack Swagger, and Rich Swann will be making their MLW debuts on tonight's episode of Major League Wrestling: Fusion on beIN Sports. Hager will face Olympian Jeff Cobb, while Swann will take on Kotto Brazil. The episode's main event is the highly anticipated match between Sami Callihan and "Bad Boy" Joey Janela. Also, the top 10 MLW rankings for June will be revealed while MLW's favorite Ivy-Leaguer, MJF, will go on a romantic ringside date to close the show.

See Also Jack Swagger On WWE Pay Fluctuating With Start And Stop Pushes

- Speaking of MLW, their July 19th card at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, NY in New York City is being touted as their biggest show ever. They announced that it will present the first-ever "Battle Riot" as the main event of the show featuring 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds. It was noted that there will be surprises, legends and WTF entries. Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope and there will be no disqualifications. The winner of the match will receive a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, at any time. Participants will be announced starting next week.

"We're going to stack the undercard. You got to when you come to NYC. This is going to be our biggest show ever in sheer numbers, matches and star power," said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

- Variety has a story here featuring interviews with the cast of GLOW, which returns for its second season on Netflix on June 29th. Betty Gilpin, who plays Liberty Bell on the show, said the new season will feature bigger moves during the wrestling matches. The other main star of the show, Alison Brie, revealed who she would want to face if she could wrestle anyone in history.

"I feel like being in the ring with Andre the Giant would be the craziest thing ever, can you imagine getting body slammed by him?" Brie said. "I might die, but it'd be pretty cool."