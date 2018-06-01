Kevin Owens Has Interesting Reason For Getting Verified On Twitter Again

We noted in April that Kevin Owens practically went silent on Twitter. His tweets became protected to only 4 followers.

His Twitter account is back to being public again, and he is once again verified. Owens cited Shania Twain as the reason why he decided to become verified again.

"I got verified again so that I can beg Shania Twain to play my favorite song 'When' at her concert this summer in Montreal because I'll be there," Owens wrote in his Twitter bio. "I'm serious."

See Also Kevin Owens Says He Signed New Five-Year Deal With The Company

As of this writing, Owens has yet to tweet and all of his old Tweets are deleted.

Owens has had his issues with social media in the past. He called social media "an absolute cesspool" last December after his wife's Instagram was hacked.

"Social media is an absolute cesspool," Owens tweeted after the hack. "The way some people try and ruin people's lives for no apparent reason is genuinely depressing. My Instagram is gone, again and now people are going after my wife too. It's disgusting. Needless to say, I would never do this to my family."