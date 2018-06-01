Lana Bikini Pics Make TMZ (Photo), WWE TV Deal In Mexico, David Arquette On Possibly Working For WWE

- We reported on Thursday that Hollywood actor and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette announced that he will be returning to pro wrestling. Arquette said that he was training to return to earn the fans respect, as his WCW title win in 2000 is often mentioned with the collapse of WCW. TMZ caught up with Arquette, who was asked if he might work with WWE. Arquette had made an appearance on RAW in 2010 and teamed with Alex Riley to face Randy Orton in a handicap match, which resulted in Arquette being powerbombed through a table by Randy Orton.

"I love WWE. I've always been a fan of the McMahons and Vince and everything they've been doing over there, [but] it's a real weird relationship with me and wrestling, " Arquette said. "I'm just here to clear my name. People have been giving me a hard time for 18 years, and I'm sick of it. [People saying] that I didn't deserve [the WCW World title]... put some respect on my name!"

- WWE and Imagen Televisión, the newest national broadcast television network in Mexico, today announced a new agreement to broadcast WWE's flagship programs Raw and SmackDown on free-to-air television in Mexico. Beginning tomorrow, Imagen Televisión will air a weekly one-hour version of Raw at 3 p.m. on Saturdays and a weekly one-hour version of SmackDown at 4 p.m. on Saturdays, both with Spanish commentary. The new agreement with Imagen Televisión complements FOX Sports' broadcasts of Raw and SmackDown, which will continue to air live in Mexico and the rest of Latin America.

