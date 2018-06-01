WWE Mae Young Classic Update, Aiden English Hypes Rusev & Lana Day (Video), Sonya Deville's Theme

- As seen above, WWE Music has released the "Square Up" theme song for Sonya Deville.

- WWE has confirmed the dates for The Mae Young Classic to be Wednesday, August 8th and Thursday, August 9th at Full Sail University, according to F4Wonline.com. No word yet on when the tapings will air on the WWE Network but we will keep you updated.

- WWE posted this video of Aiden English hyping up Rusev and Lana at Monday's WWE live event in Fayetteville, NC. English also gives his grand introduction for The Bulgarian Brute. The video also has footage from the main event of that show, which saw WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy retain over Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat.