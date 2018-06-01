Paul Heyman Praises SmackDown Superstar, Details On WWE - Nestle Waters Campaign, Cedric Alexander

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring WWE Cruiserweight Champion hyping his win over Buddy Murphy on this week's WWE 205 Live episode.

- As noted, WWE and Nestle Waters North America have partnered for a new #ChooseWater campaign that features a sweepstakes with a free trip to the 2018 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. WestfairOnline.com reports that the campaign is encouraging fans to talk about their water consumption on social media with the #ChooseWater and #Sweepstakes hashtags. The campaign is designed to encourage a healthier lifestyle through water consumption. We posted the sweepstakes promo with Charlotte Flair earlier this week but other Superstars to be featured in videos are Natalya, The New Day, Titus O'Neil and Sin Cara.

"At Nestlé Waters North America, we are committed to helping people lead healthier lives," said Tara Carraro, chief corporate affairs officer at Nestlé Waters North America. "As a family-friendly leader in entertainment, WWE is the perfect partner to help reach families across the country. We're proud to be working together to encourage families to choose water – whether tap, filtered or bottled."

- Charlotte Flair and Paul Heyman had a Twitter exchange this week after a fan asked Flair who would be her ideal manager, not counting her dad, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. You can see their tweets below:

So, @MsCharlotteWWE if you had to chose a manager, who would it be and why? Your dad @RicFlairNatrBoy doesn't count. — Micah Current (@mccurrent86) May 31, 2018

Oh and because he's believed in me since day 1. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 31, 2018

I deserve no credit for believing in @MsCharlotteWWE since day one. How could one NOT believe in her? She has everything a @WrestleMania main eventer requires. The right look, talent, instincts, work ethic, workrate, charisma, extraordinary timing in the ring. (1) — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 1, 2018

(2) @MsCharlotteWWE's every performance is propeled by her mission in life, which transcends mere ambition, pursuit of fame/ fortune, or even desire to achieve one's own greatness. Once you even begin to grasp what motivates her,there's no conclusion other than to believe in her! — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 1, 2018