Nikki Bella Comments On Reports That She Is Back Together With John Cena

As noted on Thursday, Us Magazine reported that John Cena and Nikki Bella are now back together.

Nikki spoke with TMZ and confirmed that they are working on the relationship. Nikki said they have seen each other a few times and are trying to work things out, day by day. Cena has been spotted in San Diego, where they own a home together.

The WWE website even covered the reported reconciliation after E! News reported that the WWE power couple is "working on their relationship" just one month after the public split. A representative for Nikki issued the following statement to E! News:

"Nikki Bella and John Cena are working on their relationship and taking it day by day. They appreciate all of their fans and their continued support."

As we've noted, there has been a lot of speculation on if the breakup was real as the split and the reconciliation have played out in the media just in time for the Total Bellas season three premiere. Viewership for the last episode was the lowest for the series so far.