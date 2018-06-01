Million Dollar Arm Star Makes NXT Debut (Photo), Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Sing, Shelton Benjamin

- WWE posted this video of various Shelton Benjamin highlights from Money In the Bank Ladder Matches. Benjamin will not be working the MITB Ladder Match at the June 17th pay-per-view.

- As noted, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon revealed on Twitter this week that they also filmed for the special WWE edition of Carpool Karaoke that will premiere on Apple TV this summer. The WWE website revealed that they sang "How Far I'll Go" from the Moana soundtrack.

- Rinku Singh made his WWE NXT in-ring debut at Thursday's live event in Tampa, Florida. His signing was confirmed back in January. Singh lost to Kassius Ohno in the opening match. Singh is a former Pittsburgh Pirates MLB pitcher and was the subject of Disney's Million Dollar Arm film. Below are photos from the match along with a congratulatory message from WWE Coach Steve Corino: