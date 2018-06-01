Impressive Video Of WWE NXT Superstars At The WWE PC, Milestone For RAW Superstar, WWE Stock

- Above is new video of WWE NXT Superstars Lars Sullivan & Babatunde Aiyegbusi taking turns on 400-pound box squats and 150-pound weighted bags at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

- WWE stock was up 1.83% today, closing at $58.95 per share. Today's high was $59.35 and the low was $57.65.

- Curtis Axel of The B Team is celebrating 10 years with WWE today. Axel signed back in June 2008 and worked the FCW developmental territory being called up to the original WWE NXT for the second season. He tweeted the following today: