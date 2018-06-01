Elias - Seth Rollins Slow Motion, Paul Heyman Reveals Hot GIF Of Summer Rae, Fans On Women's MITB

- WWE posted this slow motion video of Elias dropping WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins with a guitar shot on Monday's RAW. As noted, Elias vs. Rollins is now official for the Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

See Also Current Card For WWE's Money In The Bank PPV

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is their favorite to win the women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match on June 17th. As of this writing, 24% voted for Ember Moon while 17% voted for Charlotte Flair, 16% for Becky Lynch, 14% for Alexa Bliss, 14% for Sasha Banks, 7% for Lana, 5% for Natalya and 3% for Naomi.

- Paul Heyman tweeted this teaser from Summer Rae's photo shoot for the "This Is Hard Rock" campaign that his Looking4Larry agency did for the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas: