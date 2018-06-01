WrestlingInc.com

Stephanie McMahon Goes Hard With Battle Ropes (Video), What Airs After Monday's RAW, New WWE Unboxed

By Marc Middleton | June 01, 2018

- Above is the latest episode of WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, featuring a look at the new Jurassic World action figures from Mattel.

- A new episode of WWE Photo Shoot will premiere on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air. The thirty-minute episode will focus on WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather. Below is the synopsis:

"All aboard! The Godfather's got nothing but love, laughter, and loads of unique insight when looking at photos from his Hall of Fame career!"

- Stephanie McMahon has an impressive run with Battle Ropes in her latest "Midnight Workout" video with Triple H and Joe DeFranco of DeFranco's Gym, seen below:

#midnightworkout w @defrancosgym & @tripleh - Battle Rope Slam Finisher #NoExcuses #DoTheWork #RondaRouseyKickedMyButtAtWrestleMania @rondarousey

