WWE UK Star On 'Internet Dweebs' (Video), WWE NXT Segment For Wednesday, Kalisto On Tour (Videos)

- Above is a new video of WWE UK Superstar Zack Gibson to promote the upcoming UK Title tournament in London. Gibson, who will face Amir Jordan in the first round, says the UK wrestling scene used to be the envy of the entire wrestling world but somewhere along the way they lost that top spot. Gibson goes on and says his style of in-ring wrestling is the traditional British style with a hard-hitting twist. Gibson also talks about the fans and says he couldn't care less about fans booing him. Gibson says it's taken him 12 years to get to this moment and we will all soon learn what Scouse Style is.

"I'm not here for applause from a load of internet dweebs, I am Liverpool's #1, Zack Gibson," he said. "I am soon to be recognized as the United Kingdom Championship tournament winner."

- Wednesday's WWE NXT episode will feature an in-ring segment with Tommaso Ciampa discussing his upcoming Chicago Street Fight Johnny Gargano at the "Takeover: Chicago II" event. As noted, Wednesday's show will also feature Lacey Evans vs. Kairi Sane and Danny Burch vs. NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong.

Kalisto has been on a promotional tour of Mexico this week for WWE.

