King Maxel & Reby Hardy WWE Live Event Video, Titus O'Neil On Being A Champion In WWE, Becky Lynch

- As noted, King Maxel and Reby Hardy appeared with RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy following their win over The Revival at a weekend WWE live event in Virginia. Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley showing footage of the appearance and looking at social media talk from those involved.

- Natalya's latest Calgary Sun column features a conversation with Titus O'Neil and can now be found online at this link. She ended the blog with the following and wrote about Titus' future aspirations, including his comments on possibly being a champion in WWE:

On our past European tour, I asked Titus what his future aspirations were. He said, "I've always had goals to be as successful as possible in multiple areas of my life. I feel I have everything it takes to be a champion in WWE. I also have goals of continuing success outside of the ring with my charitable efforts through my Family Foundation as well as hopefully venturing into movies and television." Titus said his favourite charities are his Bullard Family Foundation, United Way Suncoast and Metropolitan Ministries. Titus recently received the prestigious "Drum Major for Justice Award" from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Foundation as well as an NAACP Humanitarian Award and a Metropolitan Ministries "BridgeBuilder" award for helping raise more than $1 million to help homeless families become self-sufficient. That is indeed what making a difference is all about. I am incredibly proud of my friend. As Titus would say, you truly get what you give. Bravo to you, Titus!

- Mojo Rawley and Becky Lynch were in Seattle earlier this week to appear with the Special Olympics of Washington to promote the 2018 USA Games in July. Below are photos from the appearance:

Teaming up with this lovely lady, the one & only @BeckyLynchWWE to spread the word of the upcoming @SpecialOlympics Games. One of the most genuine & kindest people I've ever met! And she's #StraightFire!! ?????? pic.twitter.com/3X0oLG7luz — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) May 30, 2018