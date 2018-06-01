Indie Wrestling Veteran Reportedly Dead After A Murder-Suicide In Pennsylvania This Morning

CBS Philadelphia reports that police are investigating an apparent-murder suicide in Chester County, Pennsylvania after a man & woman were found dead in their home this morning. The man has been identified by people in the wrestling business as 52 year old Chuck Williams, known in the indies as Rockin' Rebel. PWInsider has also confirmed Rebel's passing. We apologize for any inconveniences as we had the report on Rebel's passing posted earlier but deleted it as we were waiting further confirmation.

Rebel is a Northeast indie wrestling veteran and is called a "Northeast Legend" by some. He is best known for his work with CZW and ECW. Rebel, who was inducted into the Mid-Penn Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame in 2015, was trained by WWE Hall of Famers The Rock 'n' Roll Express, and made his pro wrestling debut back in 1988.

There's still no official word on details of the incident or who the perpetrator was. Regarding social media reports on who committed the murder, it should be noted that police have not revealed those details as of this writing. PWInsider notes that people in the wrestling world are saying Rebel was responsible but one Twitter user close to a West Chester police officer claimed the wife was responsible. Again, any reports on who is responsible for the incident should be taken as unconfirmed until authorities release their findings.

CBS reports that police were called to a home near Isabel Lane & North Five Points Road just after 6:30am this morning and that's where they found the man & woman dead in the living room. Family members called 911 after finding the bodies. The incident remains under investigation but the preliminary investigation points to a murder-suicide. Police say there are no outstanding suspects and no danger to the public.

ABC Philadelphia spoke to one neighbor who told them that the family was quiet and kept to themselves. The neighbor noted that the couple rarely went outside and that police had been called to the home several times. She also said she often saw kids playing in the backyard.

"There were always problems over there. The police were there a lot," neighbor Stephanie Seiple said.

