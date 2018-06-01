Kazuchika Okada Reveals His Top Three Wrestlers In The World

IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada spoke to Sports Illustrated's Extra Mustard section on the top wrestlers in the world, Kenny Omega, and his future goal. Here are some of the highlights:

Kenny Omega as an opponent:

"Kenny is tough, he's strong, he's awesome; I think all those things are pretty obvious. The thing with him is that with the power of NJPW World, he's been able to get such a following worldwide. The whole world has their hopes pinned on him and that's a definite X-factor."

Excluding himself, who are the top three wrestlers in the world:

"Kenny, [Tetsuya] Naito, and [Will] Ospreay. Aside from myself, those three are what makes NJPW the best promotion in the world."

His goal in wrestling:

"The 'goal,' so to speak, the finish line, is losing interest in wrestling. Until then, I'll keep going like I have been."

Okada also discussed NJPW expanding outside of Japan. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.