Stephanie McMahon On Undercover Boss (Video), Last Chance Gauntlet Match Bonus Footage, Fans On MITB

- Above is bonus footage from the Last Chance Gauntlet main event on Monday's RAW, which saw Sasha Banks get the win to earn the final spot in the women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match at the June 17th MITB pay-per-view. The match also featured Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Dana Brooke and Bayley.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is their favorite to win the men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match at the upcoming MITB pay-per-view. As of this writing, 35% have voted for Braun Strowman while 25% voted for Finn Balor, 14% for The Miz, 10% for Samoa Joe, 7% for whichever member of The New Day enters the match, 4% for Rusev, 3% for Bobby Roode and 2% for Kevin Owens.

See Also Current Card For WWE's Money In The Bank PPV



- Stephanie McMahon will be appearing on Undercover Boss this summer for a special Celebrity episode. The show airs on Friday, June 15th at 8pm EST on CBS. Below is WWE's announcement on the appearance along with a promo for the show:

Stephanie McMahon to appear on "Celebrity Undercover Boss" WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon is taking on a new role during CBS's "Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition." Don't miss her don a disguise for her undercover journey when the episode airs Friday, June 15, at 8/7 C on CBS. Stay tuned to WWE.com for more details. Follow @undercover_CBS on Twitter and use #CelebrityBoss.