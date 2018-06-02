UFC Fight Night 131 Results: Impressive Finishes By Marlon Moraes, Gregor Gillespie

Marlon Moraes made a statement Friday night at UFC Fight Night 131, ending the 20-fight win streak of Jimmie Rivera and solidifying himself as a contender in the bantamweight division.

Moraes, a former World Series of Fighting champion, landed a head-kick on Rivera in the main event in Utica, New York on FOX Sports 1. A few quick strikes later and the contest was all over with Moraes celebrating in the crowd.

In the co-main event, Gregor Gillespie remained unbeaten in his MMA career with a submission victory over Vinc Pichel. Walt Harris finished Daniel Spitz, Ben Saunders knocked out Jake Ellenberger, Julio Arce submitted Daniel Teymur and Sam Alvey bested Gian Villante.

Prelim winners included Sijara Eubans, David Teymur, Belal Muhammad, Desmond Green, Nathaniel Wood and Jose Torres. Moraes, Gillespie, Saunders and Wood all picked up "Performance of the Night" bonuses and $50,000 for their efforts.

Check out complete event results below:

* Marlon Moraes def. Jimmie Rivera via KO (head-kick) at :33 of Round 1

* Gregor Gillespie def. Vinc Pichel via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:06 of Round 2

* Walt Harris def. Daniel Spitz via TKO (strikes) at 4:59 of Round 2

* Ben Saunders def. Jake Ellenberger via TKO (strikes) at 1:56 of Round 1

* Julio Arce def. Daniel Teymur via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:55 of Round 3

* Sam Alvey def. Gian Villante via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

* Sijara Eubanks def. Lauren Murphy via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* David Teymur def. Nik Lentz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

* Belal Muhammad def. Chance Rencountre via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Desmond Green def. Gleison Tibau via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Nathaniel Wood def. Johnny Eduardo via submission (D'arce choke) at 2:18 of Round 2

* Jose Torres def. Jarred Brooks via TKO (strikes) at 2:55 of Round 2