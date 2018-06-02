WWE Money in the Bank is just over two weeks away and while there's still time for another match or two to be added, it looks like the major ones are ready to go. So, today's question is among these matches, which are you most psyched to watch?
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP (LAST MAN STANDING MATCH)
AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Nia Jax (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Carmella (c) vs. Asuka
MEN'S MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH
Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Bobby Roode vs. Kevin Owens vs. Xavier/Kofi/Big E vs. Samoa Joe
WOMEN'S MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH
Ember Moon vs. Charlotte vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks
WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Seth Rollins (c) vs. Elias
WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal
Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn
