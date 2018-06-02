WWE Money in the Bank is just over two weeks away and while there's still time for another match or two to be added, it looks like the major ones are ready to go. So, today's question is among these matches, which are you most psyched to watch?

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP (LAST MAN STANDING MATCH)

AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Nia Jax (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Carmella (c) vs. Asuka

MEN'S MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH

Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Bobby Roode vs. Kevin Owens vs. Xavier/Kofi/Big E vs. Samoa Joe

WOMEN'S MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH

Ember Moon vs. Charlotte vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks

WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Elias

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal

Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn

