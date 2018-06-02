NJPW BOTSJ Results (Night 12): Kushida Vs. Dragon Lee, Marty Scurll In Action

NJPW Best of the Super Jr. tournament continued today with KUSHIDA defeating Dragon Lee in the main event. The round-robin styled tournament will run until June 4. Below are the results for night 12:

* Chris Sabin defeated El Desperado

* Marty Scurll defeated Ryusuke Taguchi

* Hiromu Takahashi defeated SHO

* KUSHIDA defeated Dragon Lee

Block A Standings

* Will Ospreay 8

* Taiji Ishimori 8

* Tiger Mask 6

* Flip Gordon 6

* YOH 6

* BUSHI 6

* ACH 4

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru 4

Block B Standings

* Marty Scurll 8

* Hiromu Takahashi 8

* KUSHIDA 8

* Dragon Lee 6

* Chris Sabin 6

* SHO 4

* El Desperado 4

* Ryusuke Taguchi 4

The next show will be tomorrow live on NJPW World beginning at 5:30am ET with the final Block A and Block B matches taking place.

Block A

* Tiger Mask vs. ACH

* Flip Gordon vs. Will Ospreay

* YOH vs. Taiji Ishimori

* BUSHI vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Block B

* KUSHIDA vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Chris Sabin

* Dragon Lee vs. El Desperado

* SHO vs. Marty Scurll