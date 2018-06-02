NJPW BOTSJ Results (Night 12): Kushida Vs. Dragon Lee, Marty Scurll In Action

NJPW Best of the Super Jr. tournament continued today with KUSHIDA defeating Dragon Lee in the main event. The round-robin styled tournament will run until June 4. Below are the results for night 12:
* Chris Sabin defeated El Desperado
* Marty Scurll defeated Ryusuke Taguchi
* Hiromu Takahashi defeated SHO
* KUSHIDA defeated Dragon Lee
Block A Standings
* Will Ospreay 8
* Taiji Ishimori 8
* Tiger Mask 6
* Flip Gordon 6
* YOH 6
* BUSHI 6
* ACH 4
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru 4
Block B Standings
* Marty Scurll 8
* Hiromu Takahashi 8
* KUSHIDA 8
* Dragon Lee 6
* Chris Sabin 6
* SHO 4
* El Desperado 4
* Ryusuke Taguchi 4
The next show will be tomorrow live on NJPW World beginning at 5:30am ET with the final Block A and Block B matches taking place.
Block A
* Tiger Mask vs. ACH
* Flip Gordon vs. Will Ospreay
* YOH vs. Taiji Ishimori
* BUSHI vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
Block B
* KUSHIDA vs. Hiromu Takahashi
* Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Chris Sabin
* Dragon Lee vs. El Desperado
* SHO vs. Marty Scurll