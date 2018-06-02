WrestlingInc.com

NJPW BOTSJ Results (Night 12): Kushida Vs. Dragon Lee, Marty Scurll In Action

By Joshua Gagnon | June 02, 2018

NJPW Best of the Super Jr. tournament continued today with KUSHIDA defeating Dragon Lee in the main event. The round-robin styled tournament will run until June 4. Below are the results for night 12:

* Chris Sabin defeated El Desperado
* Marty Scurll defeated Ryusuke Taguchi
* Hiromu Takahashi defeated SHO
* KUSHIDA defeated Dragon Lee

Block A Standings

* Will Ospreay 8
* Taiji Ishimori 8
* Tiger Mask 6
* Flip Gordon 6
* YOH 6
* BUSHI 6
* ACH 4
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru 4

Block B Standings

* Marty Scurll 8
* Hiromu Takahashi 8
* KUSHIDA 8
* Dragon Lee 6
* Chris Sabin 6
* SHO 4
* El Desperado 4
* Ryusuke Taguchi 4

Kazuchika Okada Reveals His Top Three Wrestlers In The World
See Also
Kazuchika Okada Reveals His Top Three Wrestlers In The World

The next show will be tomorrow live on NJPW World beginning at 5:30am ET with the final Block A and Block B matches taking place.

Block A

* Tiger Mask vs. ACH
* Flip Gordon vs. Will Ospreay
* YOH vs. Taiji Ishimori
* BUSHI vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Block B

* KUSHIDA vs. Hiromu Takahashi
* Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Chris Sabin
* Dragon Lee vs. El Desperado
* SHO vs. Marty Scurll

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top