WWE Stars Gather For Impact Stars' Wedding (Photos), Money In The Bank Collection, Clash With Cesaro

- Above is the latest Clash with Cesaro where he tries out some new decks as he looks to clear out the competition. The UpUpDownDown channel currently has 1.5 million subscribers and has over 191 million total views.

- According to WWENetworkNews.com, the WWE Money in the Bank Collection will land on the WWE Network this Monday. It features 19 matches from the MITB and WrestleMania PPVs over the years. Only one was left off the list and that's last year's MITB Ladder Match on SmackDown where Carmella (without the aid of James Ellsworth) climbed the ladder to retrieved the briefcase to become "Ms. Money in the Bank." Carmella would later cash-in and beat Charlotte for the title after the former champ was beaten up by The IIconics.

- Yesterday, Impact stars Johnny Impact (John Morrison) and Taya Valkayre were married and a few WWE stars (Zack Ryder, The Miz, and Dolph Ziggler) were there to join in on the fun. Lucha Underground star, Marty "The Moth" Martinez tweeted out photo of the couple at their reception. Congrats to Johnny and Taya!