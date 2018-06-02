- Above is NXT's "The Finest" Kona Reeves entrance theme. After a long absence, Reeves resurfaced to TV with this heel gimmick last month.

- Today, WWE Champion AJ Styles turns 41 years old. Other birthdays today: Lex Luger (60) and Velvet Sky (37)

Stephanie McMahon On Why WWE Dropped 'Pro Wrestling' Label For 'Sports Entertainment'
See Also
Stephanie McMahon On Why WWE Dropped 'Pro Wrestling' Label For 'Sports Entertainment'

- As noted, Stephanie McMahon will be appearing on Undercover Boss this summer for a special Celebrity episode. The show airs on Friday, June 15 at 8pm EST on CBS. Below is a photo of her disguise for the show.