- Above is NXT's "The Finest" Kona Reeves entrance theme. After a long absence, Reeves resurfaced to TV with this heel gimmick last month.
- Today, WWE Champion AJ Styles turns 41 years old. Other birthdays today: Lex Luger (60) and Velvet Sky (37)
- As noted, Stephanie McMahon will be appearing on Undercover Boss this summer for a special Celebrity episode. The show airs on Friday, June 15 at 8pm EST on CBS. Below is a photo of her disguise for the show.
.@StephMcMahon will be taking on a new role during @undercover_cbs! Watch her journey when it airs Friday, June 15, at 8/7 C on CBS! #CelebrityBoss https://t.co/RUDgpnN6KJ pic.twitter.com/fdAenV67VV— WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2018