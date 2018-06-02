- Above is NXT's "The Finest" Kona Reeves entrance theme. After a long absence, Reeves resurfaced to TV with this heel gimmick last month.

- Today, WWE Champion AJ Styles turns 41 years old. Other birthdays today: Lex Luger (60) and Velvet Sky (37)

- As noted, Stephanie McMahon will be appearing on Undercover Boss this summer for a special Celebrity episode. The show airs on Friday, June 15 at 8pm EST on CBS. Below is a photo of her disguise for the show.