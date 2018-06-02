Kenny Omega Training Hard For Okada, Women's Wrestler To Debut For ROH, Ricochet NJPW Throwback

- Above is Ricochet taking on KUSHIDA in the Best of the Super Jr. tournament finals back in 2014. The match went just over 23 minutes and Ricochet would pick up the pinfall victory after big kick to the head.

- ROH State of the Art will take place on June 15 (San Antonio) and June 16 (Dallas). ROH announced Thunder Rosa will be making her debut for the company at these events. Here are what the current cards look like:

June 15

* Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, and Adam Page vs. The Briscoes and Killer Elite Squad

* SoCal Uncensored vs. Atlantis, Stuka Jr., and Guerrero Maya Jr.

* Sumie Sakai and Tenille Dashwood vs. Thunder Rosa and Kelly Klein

June 16

* Silas Young vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Cheeseburger vs. Punishment Martinez vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Adam Page (If any of the challengers pin Young, they instantly get a ROH World TV Championship match. If Young pins any of the challengers, they can't challenge for the title for one year.)

* The Briscoes vs. Killer Elite Squad (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* The Kingdom vs. Atlantis, Stuka Jr., and Guerrero Maya Jr. (ROH World Six-Man Championship)

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Thunder Rosa

- A fan noted the difference in how IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada and his Dominion opponent, Kenny Omega, have been training lately. Omega looks to be getting into even better shape, while Okada recently went fishing. Omega responded to the tweet, "You'd think the most frustrating part would be that I have to work this hard just to even approach his level. But actually, I don't mind. Natural ability stopped working for me once I left Winnipeg. I'm used to this."

Okada is fishing meanwhile @KennyOmegamanX is working out.. There is know way Okada is retaining.



All I want to hear is....



AND THE NEW IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION

KENNY OMEGA!!!! pic.twitter.com/EUCyzHe7Eb — sadat (@retro404) June 1, 2018