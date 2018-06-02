Spoilers For Impact Wrestling Tapings From Windsor (6/1)

Impact Wrestling completed its first night of TV tapings from Windsor, Ontario last night. Below are the results:

* Gama Singh cut a pre-match promo about India being the best at everything. Desi Hit Squad defeated Z & E.

* Rich Swann defeated Trevor Lee. This was Swann's debut with the company.

* D'Angelo Williams had an in-ring interview and was interrupted by Austin Aries. Aries would attack Williams with a chair.

* Eli Drake defeated Grado

* Dezmond Xavier vs. Andrew Everett never got started due to Eddie Edwards attacking them with a kendo stick and cutting a promo on Tommy Dreamer.

* Madison Rayne promo interrupted by Tessa Blanchard. Su Yung's screams hit and Tessa punched Rayne due to the distraction.

* Madison Rayne defeated Tessa Blanchard, Blanchard beats up Rayne after the match.

* Madison Rayne and Allie defeated Su Yung and one of her bridesmaids. The referee went down during the match, Tessa Blanchard came out to attack Rayne, but Allie fended her off.

*Sami Callahan and OVE beat up Sam Osborne and put Pentagon Jr.'s mask on him.

*Austin Aries defeated Aiden Prince. Post-match brawl where Prince got the best of Aries.

*Kongo Kong and Matt Sydal defeated two local competitors.

*Dezmond Xavier defeated Phil Atlas.