Bray Wyatt Comments About Social Media, Craziest WWE Food Fights (Video), WWE Shop Weekend Sale

By Joshua Gagnon | June 02, 2018

- Above is WWE's latest top 10 featuring the craziest food fights. The group includes: The B-Team's BBQ, Thanksgiving food fights, and Booker T - "Stone Cold" Steve Austin battling in a supermarket.

- WWE Shop is a have a $5, $10, $15 sale on select merchandise. No code is needed, simply click here for the discount. The sale ends on June 3 at 11:59pm PT.

- Two days ago, Bray Wyatt commented on the state of Twitter, "Rome wasn't built in a day. But a comment on Twitter can destroy your life in seconds. What have we become? God help us all." An hour later he followed that up with, "I love you all."



