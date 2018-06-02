WWE announced Daniel Bryan will face Big Cass at Money in the Bank on June 17. Below is WWE's full announcement and the updated PPV card:

The seven-footer has been a thorn in Bryan's side since his return during the 2018 Superstar Shake-up, when he blindsided the leader of The "Yes!" Movement with a vicious attack at the conclusion of SmackDown LIVE. Bryan may have thought he ended matters with Cass after WWE Backlash, where he forced the big man to tap out to the "Yes!" Lock, but Cass has since been relentless in taunting and attacking Bryan.

The latest chapter in their rivalry came on the May 29 edition of SmackDown LIVE during the final Qualifying Match for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Samoa Joe was victorious after putting Bryan to sleep in the Coquina Clutch to win the Triple Threat Match, but Big Cass was not content just to watch his foe in pain. After the bell, the seven-footer waited for Bryan to get back to his feet before steamrolling him with a big boot to the face.

Cass' attack has Bryan seething and itching to get retribution. Will Bryan get the payback he's looking for? Find out at WWE Money in the Bank, streaming live on WWE Network Sunday, June 17, at 7 ET/4 PT!"