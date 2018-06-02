WWE released NXT Star Zeda earlier this week, according to Squared Circle Sirens.

Zeda first reported to the WWE Performance Center in January of 2017. In May she would make her NXT debut in a battle royal to determine the number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship. After that she would appear NXT TV a number of times, primarily in tag matches.

Zeda was involved with the Mae Young Classic where she lost to Shayna Baszler in the first round of the tournament.

