Velveteen Dreams Responds To John Cena's 'The One' Comment

As noted, John Cena was at the MegaCon Convention this past weekend in Orlando, Florida and conducted a Q&A with fans. During the session, Cena spoke about NXT and stated that he would love to appear on an NXT show.

"I have been around the superstars of Raw and SmackDown for a long time," Cena said. "I recently visited the Performance Center and spoke with the NXT Superstars for around six hours answering questions in a forum such as this. I was so inspired by how hard they work and how hungry they are that it made me want to perform with them, so I hope to one day perform on an NXT show."

Cena was then asked if he could face Adam Cole, Ricochet, or Velveteen Dream, who would he prefer? Cena replied:

"My answer is going to upset some people but I would rather face Velveteen Dream," Cena admitted. "You know in those Star Wars movies with the Jedi and he says something like, 'I think that is the One.' I got that odd, mental and great feeling about Velveteen Dream."

See Also John Cena On Why A Paul Heyman Pairing Would Be A Waste

WWE posted the video above about Cena's comment and Dream responded on Twitter, "Whenever he wants. The Dream is here. The Dream is here!"

Whenever He Wants



The DREAM Is Here....



The DREAM



Is



Here! https://t.co/5b0oaAKwP0 — DREAMSTER (@VelveteenWWE) June 2, 2018

Velveteen Dream is currently feuding with Ricochet and the two will meet at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II on June 16 at the Allstate Arena.