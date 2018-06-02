WWE UK Star Wins Title Outside Of WWE, AJ Styles New UUDD Series, 'Drop The Mic' Preview

- Above is a new UpUpDownDown series (Retro Styles) where AJ Styles will check out retro game stores for hard to find video games. In his first video he showed off his hometown video game store, Wizards Video Games.

- As noted, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella, Alicia Fox, The Bella Twins, and Chris Jericho will be appearing on the rap battle series, Drop the Mic on June 10 at 9:30pm ET on TBS. Below is the official preview for it:

"WWE Superstars Nikki & Brie Bella, Alicia Fox & Carmella face the stars of GLOW Kate Nash, Jackie Tohn, Britney Young & Sunita Mani. While the Ayatollah of Rock 'n' Rolla, Chris Jericho, has his hands full with an undefeated Laila Ali."

- At yesterday's Fight Club: PRO event, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Millie McKenzie won the Pro Wrestling Revolver Tag Titles. Dunne is scheduled to face the winner of the upcoming WWE UK Championship tournament on June 19 at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. If you missed it, here's the bracket for the tournament.