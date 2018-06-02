ROH Episode 349 Recap: Jushin Thunder Liger In Action, The Kingdom Vs. SCU, Marty Scurll & Cody



Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. The Dawgs (Rhett Titus & Will Ferrara) make their entrance. Cheeseburger & Jushin Thunder Liger make their entrances.

The Dawgs (Rhett Titus & Will Ferrara) vs. Cheeseburger & Jushin Thunder Liger

Titus and Cheeseburger start the match. They lock up. Titus pushes Cheeseburger to the mat. Cheeseburger locks in a headlock, Titus pushes him away. Cheeseburger rolls Titus up for a one count. Titus strikes Cheeseburger. Ferrara is tagged in. Ferrara drives Cheeseburger to the corner. Cheeseburger elbows Ferrara. Cheeseburger hits a cross-body from off the second rope on Ferrara. Liger is tagged in. Liger locks in a headlock, Ferrara sends him to the ropes. Liger hits a shoulder block on Ferrara. Late in the match, Liger slaps Titus and Ferrara on the chest several times. Titus dropkicks Liger. Cheeseburger superkicks Ferrara. Liger and Ferrara hit a modified double clothesline on Titus, before doing the same to Ferrara. Liger hits a brain-buster on Titus. Liger puns Titus for the win.

Winners: Cheeseburger & Jushin Thunder Liger

A video package is shown hyping the match between Jenny Rose and Women Of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai.

Jenny Rose and Women Of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai make their entrances.

Women Of Honor Championship Match:

Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Jenny Rose

Sakai sucks a slap attempt by Rose. Sakai strikes Rose several times. Sakai connects with a forearm to Rose. Sakai eventually hits a hurricanruna from off the top rope on Rose. Sakai pins Rose for a two count. Rose dodges an attack attempt by Sakai in the corner. Rose hits a German Suplex on Sakai. Rose spears Sakai. Rose pins Sakai for a two count. Sakai rolls Rose up for a two count. Sakai connects with a back elbow on Rose. Sakai hits her Smash-Mouse finisher on Rose. Sakai pins Rose for the win.

Winner: Sumie Sakai

The Bullet Club's Cody and Marty Scurll are shown backstage. Cody talks about how Dalton Castle will be facing the number one guy. Scurll interrupts and says, that's right Cody. Scurll talks about how at Best In The World, Dalton will get beat by The Villain. Cody pulls Marty aside and has words with him. Cody says that Bullet Club is fine and at Best In The World... Scurll interrupts again and says Dalton will get beat by Marty Scurll. Cody says, damnit Marty, before storming off.

So Cal Uncensored's Scorpio Sky, Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian make their entrance. ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia) make their entrance.

ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match:

The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia) (c) vs. So Cal Uncensored (Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels)

O'Ryan and Kazarian start the match. A brawl breaks out between all six men early on. Kazarian eventually hits a Northern Lights Suplex on Marseglia. Kazarian sends Marseglia into an elbow from Daniels. Kazarian and Daniels hit their Signature Addiction combo on Marseglia. Daniels hits a Suicide Dive on O'Ryan and Taven. Kazarian spikes the neck of Marseglia on the top rope. Kazarian hits a DDT on Marseglia. O'Ryan and Taven break up a pinball attempt by Kazarian on Marseglia. Taven drags Marseglia back to their corner. Taven tags himself in. Taven hits the Kick of the King on Kazarian. Daniels breaks up a pinfall attempt by Taven on Kazarian. Taven strikes Daniels. Kazarian hits a jawbreaker on Taven. Daniels is tagged in. Daniels hits an STO on Taven. Late in the match, Daniels attempts to use brass knuckles. The referee catches him and takes the brass knuckles. Taven attempts to use a weapon, the referee grabs it. As the referee is putting the weapon in the corner, Kazarian runs towards Taven with a chair. Taven moves out of the way, causing Kazarian to hit the ropes and then himself with the chair. The referee calls for the bell after seeing Kazarian down and a chair in the ring.

Winners Via Disqualifcation: So Cal Uncensored (Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels)

They hype next week's show


