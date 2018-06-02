WrestlingInc.com

Big Show Hanging Out With WWE Hall Of Famers (Photo), Fans On Ronda Rousey Vs. Nia Jax, Jeff Hardy

By Joshua Gagnon | June 02, 2018

- Above is a clip of Jeff Hardy leaping off the top of a ladder at WrestleMania 23. This was during the Money in the Bank ladder match featuring Mr. Kennedy, CM Punk, Edge, Finlay, King Booker, Randy Orton, and Matt Hardy. Mr. Kennedy would go on to win the match.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Can Ronda Rousey defeat Nia Jax without the armbar?" As of this writing, "Yes. She'll be able to adjust her plan and win the Raw Women's Title." is leading with 65 percent of the vote over "No. Nia's strength advantage will be too much for Rousey to overcome unless she can lock in the armbar."

Trish Stratus On Moving On From Bra & Panties Matches, The Rock, Training For The Women's Rumble
- Below, Big Show is hanging out with WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita at this weekend's Niagra Falls Comic Con. In a recent interview with Steve Austin, Big Show said he signed a 3-year deal with WWE back in January.



