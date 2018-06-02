UFC Fight Ends With A Canadian Destroyer?, Taya Valkyrie Wedding Photos, Santino Recalls Edge Story

- Anthony Carelli (aka Santino Marella) recalled a story on his podcast, Behind the Lights (airs on Impact Wrestling's Twitch every Wednesday at 4pm ET), of when he met Edge and Christian at a gym when he was first getting into pro wrestling.

"I get up to the gym, I come in and I'm like, 'S---, Edge is pretty big, Christian, not so much," Carelli said. "Because you have to compare yourself, I thought I was too small. [Edge] was taller than me. I'm 5'10" so I'm like, 'Geez.' ... I timed it, so he's having a drink [of water] and he gets up and I'm like, 'Hey, what's up man?' and I go, 'I'm a wrestler too.' [Laughs] He's like, 'Oh, that's cool man!' I said, 'Yeah, let me ask ya, when you speared Jeff Hardy off the ladder in the ring...did you practice that?'" [Laughs] It was a real 'mark out' moment, he remembers it, he laughs at it."

- At last night's UFC Utica event, Jose Torres defeated Jarred Brooks with a slam that was very close to Petey Williams' Canadian Destroyer, which you can see in the video below. MMA Journalist Ariel Helwani made a reference to the move on Twitter, but Petey Williams had to correct him on a few things (the company's name, his name, and that he's still an active wrestler).

WHAT!? @shortytorres125 just earned one of the wildest KO finishes you'll ever see!#UFCUtica pic.twitter.com/qoBBnbI9f0 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) June 1, 2018

Remember that wrestler in TNA who did the Canadian Destroyer? Tha''s what this finish looked like. Nuts. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 1, 2018

My name is Petey Williams. The company is no longer called TNA. It's @IMPACTWRESTLING. And I still do the Canadian Destroyer. https://t.co/ndubEkLC6e — Petey Williams (@iPeteyWilliams) June 2, 2018

- As noted, Taya Valkyrie and Johnny Impact were married yesterday, below are some more photos from the gathering. The second photo includes Maryse, Chelsea Green, and Katie Forbes.