Brutus Beefcake Running Crowdfunding Campaign To Help Pay For Surgery

By Joshua Gagnon | June 02, 2018

Former WWE Star Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake (real name, Ed Leslie) is currently running a crowdfunding campaign after falling a few months back and twisting his knee. Through his wife's insistence, he decided to go to the Doctor and found out he needed a full knee replacement that would cost him $18,150.

He's asked fans to help out however they can, so he can have the procedure done. Some accused him of just scamming fans, so he's posted medical documents to prove he does indeed need the knee replacement.

As of this writing, Leslie has received $4,248 of the $18,000 goal.




Working for WWE between 1984-1993, Leslie won the Tag Team Titles with Greg Valentine. More recently, he's scheduled to be involved with the Starrcast event during All In Weekend later this year.


(H/T The Sun)

