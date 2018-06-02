Brutus Beefcake Running Crowdfunding Campaign To Help Pay For Surgery

Former WWE Star Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake (real name, Ed Leslie) is currently running a crowdfunding campaign after falling a few months back and twisting his knee. Through his wife's insistence, he decided to go to the Doctor and found out he needed a full knee replacement that would cost him $18,150.

He's asked fans to help out however they can, so he can have the procedure done. Some accused him of just scamming fans, so he's posted medical documents to prove he does indeed need the knee replacement.

As of this writing, Leslie has received $4,248 of the $18,000 goal.

Full Knee Replacement! — Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) May 16, 2018

If I'm lying then Largo Medical is backing me up !!! pic.twitter.com/YGgrNAouJ0 — Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) May 30, 2018

Working for WWE between 1984-1993, Leslie won the Tag Team Titles with Greg Valentine. More recently, he's scheduled to be involved with the Starrcast event during All In Weekend later this year.

He's The Barber. He's a former Tag Team Champion. He's headlined major events for the two largest organizations of the last 30 years. He's a legend in the industry and we're proud to announce him as a guest superstarr!



Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake is #ALLIN at #Starrcast! pic.twitter.com/mhNwDQlF6h — Starrcast '18 (@Starrcast18) May 21, 2018

