Paige Announces Contract Signing On SmackDown, Kurt Angle Remembers Eddie Guerrero, Johnny Gargano

- Above, Johnny Gargano, Ember Moon, and Mike Rome hit last weekend's MegaCon in Orlando, Florida. While checking out the convention they ran into Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman.

- SmackDown GM Paige announced on this week's SmackDown there will be a contract signing between WWE Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura and she will personally moderating the sit-down between the two Superstars. Styles and Nakamura will meet at Money in the Bank.

Home, but always working for #SDLive. This Tuesday, we will sign the contract for the #WWEChampionship match at #MITB...and I will be PERSONALLY overseeing it. pic.twitter.com/LeKfG0LQmH — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) June 2, 2018

- On his Instagram, Kurt Angle remembered Eddie Guerrero:

"Angle vs. Guerrero. One of my all time greatest rivalries. Eddie was the 'full package.' He could make you hate him, love him, he could make you laugh so hard, and cry 30 seconds later. Eddie was filled with emotion, and it registered to the #WWEUniverse. Arguably the greatest sports entertainer of all-time."