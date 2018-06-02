Sami Callihan Calls Out Chris Jericho And Ring Of Honor, Jericho Responds

Impact Wrestling cameras caught up with Sami Callihan outside of today's TV tapings in Windsor, and Callihan had plenty to say about his unsanctioned match against Eddie Edwards, Ring of Honor, and Chris Jericho's upcoming cruise.

"You know what, internet fans? You might as well tune in on Thursday to watch me fight Eddie Edwards in the f'n woods," Callihan said. "I really don't care, I really don't care who I offend. I will show up with bat in hand and I will create a ruckus. I don't care if it's in the woods, I don't care if it's in someone's backyard. I don't care if it's fans trying to fight me at the arena. Hell, I don't care if it's All In. I don't care if it's the Chris Jericho cruise!"

Callihan continued that he wasn't even booked on the cruise and proceeded to call out both Ring of Honor (who's partnered up with Jericho's cruise) and Chris Jericho.

"A cruise that I didn't get booked on, which is bulls---. What are you guys just afraid? Chris Jericho are you afraid of Sami Callihan? Ring of Honor are you afraid of making money with 'The Draw' Sami Callihan? That is my question."

Callihan then doubled down on what he thought of Jericho and Ring of Honor, noting that he may just show up on the cruise anyways.

"The way I'm looking at it now, the only bigger b------ than Impact management is Ring of Honor and Chris Jericho. So, here's the thing. I might just have to get my baseball bat and show up on this cruise, because I do what I want, when I want."

Jericho gave a short response on Twitter.

This Thursday, Callihan will take on Edwards in a no ropes, no rules, no referee match that will take place in the woods. This is expected to be their final match against each other.

No rules, no refs, no ring.



Just two men in an unsanctioned fight.



NEXT WEEK - we end this for good. #UnderPressure pic.twitter.com/9gxNmCPfTu — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 1, 2018

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Impact Wrestling with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.