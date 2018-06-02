WrestlingInc.com

Cody Rhodes Says He's The Best In The World, Daniel Bryan Throwback ROH Match, Fire Pro Wrestling

By Joshua Gagnon | June 02, 2018

- Above is Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) vs. Naomichi Marufuji from ROH A New Level in 2008. The finish would come when Marufuji tapped out to Danielson.

- Fire Pro Wrestling will be available on PS4 on August 28, which will include a NJPW Wrestling Bonus Almanac during the first run.

Dalton Castle On If Velveteen Dream's Character Is Similar To His, If He Watches WWE
- During a Q&A on Twitter, Cody Rhodes was asked who he thought was the greatest wrestler in the world is today. Rhodes responded, "Me by a large margin. Not being bias. Kenny [Omega] was the best. I beat him right in the middle. Fact."





