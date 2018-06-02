Update On Alicia Fox, Released NXT Star On Whether She'll Continue Wrestling, Classic John Morrison

- It was reported earlier today that WWE released NXT star Zeda from her developmental contract. In the comments section for her latest Instagram post, Zeda confirmed her release in response to a fan and said that she has plans to continue wrestling.

The fan wrote, "Read that you had been released today. Gutted. I hope you continue to pursue wrestling on the independent circuit. Whatever you do best of luck to you."

She responded, "Thank you for the kind words and yes I will continue to pursue wrestling. Stay tuned."

Zeda joined the WWE Performance Center in January 2017 after trying out for the sports-entertainment organization in September 2016. Prior to arriving in Orlando, Florida, she received wrestling training from the Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy in Southern California and fighting tutelage at the Black House MMA gym in Los Angeles.

- Alicia Fox, who has not wrestled since January, is scheduled to be at some upcoming Monday Night Raw events, according to PWInsider. This does not necessarily mean that she will be active for the shows since injured talents are sometimes flown in to be examined.

Fox has been out of action since breaking her tailbone during a rehearsal for the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match the night before the match. There's no word on whether she's been cleared to return to action.

- In this classic Money in the Bank Ladder Match clip from WrestleMania XXIV that WWE posted today, John Morrison delivers a top rope moonsault while holding a steel ladder.

Source: PWInsider