The Shield Break Up Anniversary, Vince McMahon Camp WWE Clip, Johnny Gargano Cracks Avengers Joke

By Joshua Gagnon | June 02, 2018

- Above is a clip featuring Mr. McMahon in the season finale of Camp WWE.

- WWE posted on their Instagram about the four year anniversary of The Shield breaking up in 2014. At Payback, The Shield defeated Evolution and Batista quit the group the next night on Raw. Later that night, Triple H cut a "Plan B" promo where Seth Rollins ended up whacking Roman Reigns in the back with a chair and then took out Dean Ambrose, effectively disbanding the group until they had a short reunion in late 2017.

Four years ago today... ??????

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on


- Johnny Gargano tweeted out, "Marvel: Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history," and then said "Us," with a photo of himself with NXT Champion Aleister Black and Ricochet after a match at an NXT live event.



