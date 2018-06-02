WWE Main Event Recap: Tony Nese In Action, Mojo Rawley Vs. No Way Jose, Tozawa

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Akira Tozawa and Tony Nese make their entrances as Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Akira Tozawa vs. Tony Nese

Tozawa chops Nese. Tozawa strikes Nese. Tozawa stomps on Nese in the corner. Nese eventually gets Tozawa up into a fireman's carry for a submission attempt, Tozawa fights out of it. Nese chops Tozawa. Tozawa hits a hurricanruna on Nese before connecting with a shining wizard as well. Nese rolls out of the ring. Tozawa hits a Suicide Dive on Nese. Tozawa rolls Nese into the ring. Tozawa hits a Missile Dropkick from off the top rope on Nese. Tozawa pins Nese for a two count. Tozawa hits a spin-kick on Nese. Tozawa goes to the top rope. Nese hits the rope, causing Tozawa to fall back into the ring. Nese connects with a running knee strike in the corner on Tozawa. Nese pins Tozawa for the win.

Winner: Tony Nese

A recap of Seth Rollins defeating Jinder Mahal to retain the Intercontinental Championship on RAW is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Sasha Banks defeating Ruby Riott, Mickie James, Dana Brooke, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan and Bayley in a Gauntlet Match to qualify for Money In The Bank.

Mojo Rawley and No Way Jose make their entrances.

Mojo Rawley vs. No Way Jose

Rawley attacks Jose as he enters the ring. Rawley slams Jose's head off the top rope. Rawley kicks and strikes Jose. Jose eventually connects with a clothesline to Rawley. Jose kicks Rawley. Jose hits a Flapjack on Rawley. Jose gets Rawley up in a fireman's carry position. Rawley fights out of it and sends Jose shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle. Rawley hits a running forearm on Jose. Rawley pins Jose for the win.