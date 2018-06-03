Yesterday we asked which of the matches at WWE Money in the Bank interested you the most and it came down to basically five: Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins vs. Elias, Men's MITB, Women's MITB, and AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. It was a close vote with the Men's MITB winning with Styles / Nakamura, and the Women's MITB right behind. A lot of people went with the Men's Ladder Match because the outcome isn't obvious, making it that much more interesting.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

Richard Rood:

"In terms of outcome, I'd say the men's MITB ladder match because I have no idea who's going to win. But I'm probably more interested in the women's match because I think it has some real potential to be a very entertaining match. With the exception of Lana, I think these girls could possibly put on the match of the night."

The Whole F'N Comment Section:

"I'm really interested in the Ronda vs. Nia outcome I think the match is going to be slow and almost have Ronda mostly on the business end of the match. However, I do foresee an ending that no one sees coming one of which is Shayna Bayzler dropping the title to Nikki Cross and showing up, attacking Ronda, and revealing she had been hired by Stephanie. Then having Nia cashed in on at the same time."

Stray-Zer0:



"The MITB match itself is always fun regardless and we are getting two, so I would say both of those matches for sure. AJ vs. Nakamura could be great provided we get an actual winner this time and not another BS draw finish."

Eyam The Zombie:

"Rollins vs. Elias should be good. It'll be interesting to see what Strowman does in a ladder match."

