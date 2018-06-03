NJPW Best of the Super Jr. tournament continued today with Hiromu Takahashi defeating KUSHIDA in the main event. The round-robin styled tournament will run until tomorrow. The winner of Block A is Taiji Ishomori, thanks to owning the tiebreaker over Will Ospreay. Hiromu Takahashi won Block B. Below are the results for night 13:

Block A

* ACH defeated Tiger Mask

* Will Ospreay defeated Flip Gordon

* Taiji Ishimori defeated YOH

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated BUSHI

Block B

* Hiromu Takahashi defeated KUSHIDA

* Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Chris Sabin

* El Desperado defeated Dragon Lee

* SHO defeated Marty Scurll

Block A Standings

* Taiji Ishimori 10

* Will Ospreay 10

* Tiger Mask 6

* Flip Gordon 6

* YOH 6

* BUSHI 6

* ACH 6

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru 6

Block B Standings

* Hiromu Takahashi 10

* Marty Scurll 8

* KUSHIDA 8

* Dragon Lee 6

* Chris Sabin 6

* SHO 6

* El Desperado 6

* Ryusuke Taguchi 6

The finals will take place tomorrow between Taiji Ishimori and Hiromu Takahashi live on NJPW World at 5:30am ET. Next up for NJPW is Dominion on June 9 at 3am ET, be sure to check back here as we'll have complete live coverage of the event.