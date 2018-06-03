NJPW Best of the Super Jr. tournament continued today with Hiromu Takahashi defeating KUSHIDA in the main event. The round-robin styled tournament will run until tomorrow. The winner of Block A is Taiji Ishomori, thanks to owning the tiebreaker over Will Ospreay. Hiromu Takahashi won Block B. Below are the results for night 13:
Block A
* ACH defeated Tiger Mask
* Will Ospreay defeated Flip Gordon
* Taiji Ishimori defeated YOH
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated BUSHI
Block B
* Hiromu Takahashi defeated KUSHIDA
* Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Chris Sabin
* El Desperado defeated Dragon Lee
* SHO defeated Marty Scurll
Block A Standings
* Taiji Ishimori 10
* Will Ospreay 10
* Tiger Mask 6
* Flip Gordon 6
* YOH 6
* BUSHI 6
* ACH 6
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru 6
Block B Standings
* Hiromu Takahashi 10
* Marty Scurll 8
* KUSHIDA 8
* Dragon Lee 6
* Chris Sabin 6
* SHO 6
* El Desperado 6
* Ryusuke Taguchi 6
The finals will take place tomorrow between Taiji Ishimori and Hiromu Takahashi live on NJPW World at 5:30am ET. Next up for NJPW is Dominion on June 9 at 3am ET, be sure to check back here as we'll have complete live coverage of the event.