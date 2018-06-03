CBS Philadelphia reported police are investigating an apparent-murder suicide in Chester County, Pennsylvania after a man and woman were found dead in their home on the morning on June 1. The man was identified by people in the wrestling business as 52 year old Chuck (Charles) Williams, known in the indies as Rockin' Rebel.

Rebel is a Northeast indie wrestling veteran and is called a "Northeast Legend" by some. He is best known for his work with CZW and ECW. Rebel, who was inducted into the Mid-Penn Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame in 2015, was trained by WWE Hall of Famers The Rock 'n' Roll Express, and made his pro wrestling debut back in 1988.

Previously, there were no official details on what happened or confirmation of the deceased, but the West Goshen Township Police Department have now released a statement confirming Williams shot his wife and then himself.

"Further information regarding the June 1st shooting in the 300 block of North Five Points Road: The decedents were a married couple in their fifties named Charles and Stephanie Williams. The Williams family resided at [deleted by WrestlingInc.com]. Both appear to have died as a result of gunshot wounds that occurred sometime in the overnight hours. Initial indications support that Stephanie Williams was shot by her husband. Charles Williams then fatally shot himself. The investigation is ongoing in conjunction with the Chester County Coroner's Office."

ABC Philadelphia spoke to one neighbor who told them that the family was quiet and kept to themselves. The neighbor noted that the couple rarely went outside and that police had been called to the home several times. She also said she often saw kids playing in the backyard.

"There were always problems over there. The police were there a lot," neighbor Stephanie Seiple said.

