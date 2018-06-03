Spoilers For ROH TV From New York City (6/2)

Ring of Honor's latest tapings took place from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, below are the full results:
* ROH Champion Dalton Castle cut a promo.
* Kenny King defeated Jonathan Gresham
* Josh Woods defeated Facade
* ROH Women of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai and Stella Grey defeated Gabby Ortiz and Riley Shepard
* Kelly Klein defeated Jenny Rose
* Kenny King, Chuckie T, and Eli Isom won a Gauntlet Match to become the new number one contenders for the ROH World Six-Man Championship.
* Bully Ray defeated Cheeseburger (No DQ Match)
* Matt Taven defeated Ultimo Guerrero
* Cody defeated Titan. Post-match, Cody teased All In 2 coming to NYC, but said "just kidding" to a chorus of boos.
.@CodyRhodes: "#AllIn 2 is coming to NYC!!! .........lol jk" ?? #ROHNYC pic.twitter.com/HzDGnYSCMC— Graham "GSM" Matthews (@WrestleRant) June 3, 2018
* Jay Lethal defeated Chuck Taylor
* The Young Bucks and Hangman Page defeated ROH World Tag Team Championship The Briscoes and Punishment Martinez