WrestlingInc.com

Spoilers For ROH TV From New York City (6/2)

By Joshua Gagnon | June 03, 2018

Ring of Honor's latest tapings took place from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, below are the full results:

* ROH Champion Dalton Castle cut a promo.

* Kenny King defeated Jonathan Gresham

* Josh Woods defeated Facade

* ROH Women of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai and Stella Grey defeated Gabby Ortiz and Riley Shepard

* Kelly Klein defeated Jenny Rose

* Kenny King, Chuckie T, and Eli Isom won a Gauntlet Match to become the new number one contenders for the ROH World Six-Man Championship.

* Bully Ray defeated Cheeseburger (No DQ Match)

* Matt Taven defeated Ultimo Guerrero

* Cody defeated Titan. Post-match, Cody teased All In 2 coming to NYC, but said "just kidding" to a chorus of boos.


* Jay Lethal defeated Chuck Taylor

* The Young Bucks and Hangman Page defeated ROH World Tag Team Championship The Briscoes and Punishment Martinez

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top