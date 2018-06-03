Spoilers For ROH TV From New York City (6/2)

Ring of Honor's latest tapings took place from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, below are the full results:

* ROH Champion Dalton Castle cut a promo.

* Kenny King defeated Jonathan Gresham

* Josh Woods defeated Facade

* ROH Women of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai and Stella Grey defeated Gabby Ortiz and Riley Shepard

* Kelly Klein defeated Jenny Rose

* Kenny King, Chuckie T, and Eli Isom won a Gauntlet Match to become the new number one contenders for the ROH World Six-Man Championship.

* Bully Ray defeated Cheeseburger (No DQ Match)

* Matt Taven defeated Ultimo Guerrero

* Cody defeated Titan. Post-match, Cody teased All In 2 coming to NYC, but said "just kidding" to a chorus of boos.

* Jay Lethal defeated Chuck Taylor

* The Young Bucks and Hangman Page defeated ROH World Tag Team Championship The Briscoes and Punishment Martinez