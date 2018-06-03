Velveteen Dream Cracks 'Indie Pay' Joke On Ricochet, WWE UK Live Dates Released, Bret Hart (Video)

- Above is an animation of Bret Hart and Bobby Roode action figures having a match.

- WWE announced the dates for its return to the UK from November 3 until November 11. Tickets are on sale now for all the events except London, which will go on sale this Wednesday.

* Cardiff (Nov. 3)

* Aberdeen (Nov. 4)

* Birmingham (Nov. 5)

* Manchester ( Raw - Nov. 5)

* Manchester (SmackDown - Nov. 6)

* Leeds (Nov. 6)

* Nottingham (Nov. 7)

* London (Nov. 8)

* Brighton (Nov. 9)

* Minehead (Nov. 10)

* Glasgow (Nov. 11)

- Velveteen Dream continues to throws jabs on Twitter at his NXT TakeOver opponent, Ricochet. This time he wrote, "Ricochet may not get the bonus pay four going over at TakeOver, but The Dream will make sure you get that hot dog and handshake you're used two after the match. #IndyPay."