WrestlingInc.com

Velveteen Dream Cracks 'Indie Pay' Joke On Ricochet, WWE UK Live Dates Released, Bret Hart (Video)

By Joshua Gagnon | June 03, 2018

- Above is an animation of Bret Hart and Bobby Roode action figures having a match.

- WWE announced the dates for its return to the UK from November 3 until November 11. Tickets are on sale now for all the events except London, which will go on sale this Wednesday.

* Cardiff (Nov. 3)
* Aberdeen (Nov. 4)
* Birmingham (Nov. 5)
* Manchester ( Raw - Nov. 5)
* Manchester (SmackDown - Nov. 6)
* Leeds (Nov. 6)
* Nottingham (Nov. 7)
* London (Nov. 8)
* Brighton (Nov. 9)
* Minehead (Nov. 10)
* Glasgow (Nov. 11)


Nikki Bella Comments On Reports That She Is Back Together With John Cena
See Also
Nikki Bella Comments On Reports That She Is Back Together With John Cena

- Velveteen Dream continues to throws jabs on Twitter at his NXT TakeOver opponent, Ricochet. This time he wrote, "Ricochet may not get the bonus pay four going over at TakeOver, but The Dream will make sure you get that hot dog and handshake you're used two after the match. #IndyPay."



Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top